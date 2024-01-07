Omaha Police investigating grocery store robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an apparent robbery at a grocery store Saturday afternoon.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to Abarrotes ALBA 2 on 24th Street, just north of Interstate 80, around 1:45 p.m. They spoke with an employee who told them someone entered the store, said he had a gun and passed a note demanding cash. He took an undetermined amount before leaving on foot to the north.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about six feet tall, with a mustache and goatee, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, a mask and gloves.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, you’re asked to leave an anonymous tip with Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

