We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Omaha Police investigating grocery store robbery

Omaha Police are investigating an apparent robbery at a grocery store Saturday afternoon.
Omaha Police are investigating an apparent robbery at a grocery store Saturday afternoon.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an apparent robbery at a grocery store Saturday afternoon.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to Abarrotes ALBA 2 on 24th Street, just north of Interstate 80, around 1:45 p.m. They spoke with an employee who told them someone entered the store, said he had a gun and passed a note demanding cash. He took an undetermined amount before leaving on foot to the north.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about six feet tall, with a mustache and goatee, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, a mask and gloves.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, you’re asked to leave an anonymous tip with Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members in Perry, Iowa, are still trying to process the events of Thursday's school...
Perry school shooting update: Iowa officials release name of slain student
The City of Omaha says it has begun preparation ahead of Monday’s expected snow.
6 First Alert Weather: City of Omaha’s preps begin for Monday’s expected snow
First Alert Day Monday for heavy snow
6 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy snow and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday, Arctic blast later this week
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Homestead Expressway and West Pioneers Boulevard on...
NSP identifies person killed in Highway 77 crash
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair

Latest News

Omaha fire investigators say a blaze Sunday morning was accidental.
Southwest Omaha house fire deemed accidental
Fire investigators say a blaze at a south Omaha home early Sunday morning left 11 people...
South Omaha house fire displaces 11 occupants
Omaha fire investigators say a late night blaze that displaced one occupant was accidental.
Omaha Fire: Child’s play with matches to blame for apartment blaze
One metro group is working to keep a unique musical style alive.
Sarpy Serenaders looking to recruit younger generation, keep music alive