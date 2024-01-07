Omaha Police identify driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-680

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the woman killed in a crash on Interstate 680 at Blondo Street Friday night.

OPD tells 6 News officers responded around 9:45 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash. Investigators found a female driver was headed south in the northbound lanes of I-680 near Maple without headlights. She narrowly avoided ramming into a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, sideswiped a Chevy Cruze, and then collided with a white Chrysler minivan nearly head-on.

Omaha Fire medics transported 40-year-old Nicole Stoops to CUMC-Bergan Mercy Hospital, where she died. The driver of the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by OPD’s Traffic Unit.

