We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Omaha Police identify driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-680

Omaha Police have identified the woman killed in a crash on Interstate 680 at Blondo Street...
Omaha Police have identified the woman killed in a crash on Interstate 680 at Blondo Street Friday night.(Source: MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the woman killed in a crash on Interstate 680 at Blondo Street Friday night.

OPD tells 6 News officers responded around 9:45 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash. Investigators found a female driver was headed south in the northbound lanes of I-680 near Maple without headlights. She narrowly avoided ramming into a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, sideswiped a Chevy Cruze, and then collided with a white Chrysler minivan nearly head-on.

Omaha Fire medics transported 40-year-old Nicole Stoops to CUMC-Bergan Mercy Hospital, where she died. The driver of the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by OPD’s Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members in Perry, Iowa, are still trying to process the events of Thursday's school...
Perry school shooting update: Iowa officials release name of slain student
The City of Omaha says it has begun preparation ahead of Monday’s expected snow.
6 First Alert Weather: City of Omaha’s preps begin for Monday’s expected snow
First Alert Day Monday for heavy snow
6 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy snow and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday, Arctic blast later this week
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Homestead Expressway and West Pioneers Boulevard on...
NSP identifies person killed in Highway 77 crash
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair

Latest News

Omaha fire investigators say a blaze Sunday morning was accidental.
Southwest Omaha house fire deemed accidental
Fire investigators say a blaze at a south Omaha home early Sunday morning left 11 people...
South Omaha house fire displaces 11 occupants
Omaha fire investigators say a late night blaze that displaced one occupant was accidental.
Omaha Fire: Child’s play with matches to blame for apartment blaze
Omaha Police are investigating an apparent robbery at a grocery store Saturday afternoon.
Omaha Police investigating grocery store robbery