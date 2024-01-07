We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Omaha Fire: Child’s play with matches to blame for apartment blaze

Omaha fire investigators say a late night blaze that displaced one occupant was accidental.
Omaha fire investigators say a late night blaze that displaced one occupant was accidental.(Mgn)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a late night blaze that displaced one occupant was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to an apartment near 94th and Cuming Plazas just before 10 p.m. Saturday for a possible fire. The fire was contained to the bedroom and was declared under control after about an hour.

The cause was determined to be related to a juvenile playing with matches. The displaced occupant received assistance from the Red Cross. One firefighter did receive minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Damage is estimated at $15,000.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members in Perry, Iowa, are still trying to process the events of Thursday's school...
Perry school shooting update: Iowa officials release name of slain student
The City of Omaha says it has begun preparation ahead of Monday’s expected snow.
6 First Alert Weather: City of Omaha’s preps begin for Monday’s expected snow
First Alert Day Monday for heavy snow
6 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy snow and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday, Arctic blast later this week
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Homestead Expressway and West Pioneers Boulevard on...
NSP identifies person killed in Highway 77 crash
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair

Latest News

Omaha fire investigators say a blaze Sunday morning was accidental.
Southwest Omaha house fire deemed accidental
Fire investigators say a blaze at a south Omaha home early Sunday morning left 11 people...
South Omaha house fire displaces 11 occupants
Omaha Police are investigating an apparent robbery at a grocery store Saturday afternoon.
Omaha Police investigating grocery store robbery
One metro group is working to keep a unique musical style alive.
Sarpy Serenaders looking to recruit younger generation, keep music alive