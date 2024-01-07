Omaha Fire: Child’s play with matches to blame for apartment blaze

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a late night blaze that displaced one occupant was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to an apartment near 94th and Cuming Plazas just before 10 p.m. Saturday for a possible fire. The fire was contained to the bedroom and was declared under control after about an hour.

The cause was determined to be related to a juvenile playing with matches. The displaced occupant received assistance from the Red Cross. One firefighter did receive minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Damage is estimated at $15,000.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.