Omaha Fire: Child’s play with matches to blame for apartment blaze
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a late night blaze that displaced one occupant was accidental.
OFD tells 6 News crews were called to an apartment near 94th and Cuming Plazas just before 10 p.m. Saturday for a possible fire. The fire was contained to the bedroom and was declared under control after about an hour.
The cause was determined to be related to a juvenile playing with matches. The displaced occupant received assistance from the Red Cross. One firefighter did receive minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Damage is estimated at $15,000.
