Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images

The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought. (Credit: University of Oxford, NASA/JPL-CalTech via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The true colors of Uranus and Neptune may be more similar than previously thought.

A team at the University of Oxford used two different telescopes including the Hubble to capture new data. They then applied that data to the original Voyager 2 images.

The corrected images show that Neptune and Uranus have a similar greenish-blue hue.

Over 30 years ago, NASA’s Voyager 2 mission flew by Uranus and Neptune, capturing the first close-up images.

At the time, Uranus appeared to be a pale cyan color while Neptune was depicted as a striking deep blue.

Neptune’s images were stretched and enhanced and made “too” artificially blue.

Planetary scientists were aware of this artificial enhancement at the time, but over time, the distinction was forgotten.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

