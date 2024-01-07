David’s Morning Forecast - Quiet Sunday before heavy snow arrives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cloudy and chilly start to the day around the metro. Low clouds have been stubbornly hanging in our skies all morning so far, but we should sneak in some sunshine by midday. Unfortunately, that will not last long as clouds quickly fill back in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures should warm from the mid-20s into the mid-30s by this afternoon. Highs should top out around 34 or 35 degrees around the metro, slightly above average for this time of year. Quiet conditions will continue into the evening, so the weather will cooperate with any plans you may have today, or any errands you need to run to start the week.

Today's First Alert Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds continue to thicken up overnight with temperatures holding around 30 degrees as our winter storm approaches. A few flurries are possible early on Monday, but otherwise dry conditions are expected heading out the door to start the day. Snow will quickly push our way during the morning hours, arriving in the metro between 10am and Noon. The snow may come down quiet heavy at times during the early afternoon with snow quickly piling up across the area. The snow should let up for the later afternoon hours, but the lighter snow will continue into the overnight.

First Alert Day Monday for heavy snow (WOWT)

Gusty winds are expected as well which could resulted in low visibility in addition to blowing and drifting snow at times. This will likely create difficult travel conditions during the afternoon hours on Monday, continuing into Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to be the heavy, wet variety making it a little more difficult to shovel so keep that in mind as well. Snow totals of several inches are expected for most of the area, with at least 3 to 5 inches for the immediate Omaha metro. Some heavier totals approaching 6 or 7 inches, or possibly a bit more, are possible in southeast Nebraska into northwest Missouri.

Snow Potential Monday through Tuesday Morning (WOWT)

Snow should shut down early on Tuesday but the gusty winds could still result in some blowing and drifting snow throughout the morning hours. Temperatures on Tuesday start near 30 degrees, but fall into the lower 20s throughout the day thanks to the gusty northwest winds.

Arctic blast arriving by Friday (WOWT)

Even colder weather is on the way by the end of the week with highs falling into the teens by Friday and some single digits possible by the weekend. Overnight lows could drop below zero through early next week with a few more chances for some light snow.

