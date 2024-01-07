Alexander reaches milestone in Bluejays 69-60 win over No. 23 Providence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton picked up their first win of the season over a ranked opponent as junior guard Trey Alexander reached, and quickly surpassed, 1,000 career points. The Oklahoma City native tallied 21 points, only bested by center Ryan Kalkbrenner who recorded 22 points along with 12 rebounds.

While Alexander’s triple with 9:28 left in the first half was the moment that moved him past the 1,000-point mark, it also was the point at which the Jays regained the lead, 21-18, and kept it through the end of the game.

Coming out of halftime already up seven, sophomore forward Mason Miller knocked down a three-pointer on the opening possession, sparking an 11-0 run that put Creighton ahead by 18. It was the largest lead of the contest.

The Jays weren’t in the clear yet. After a 25-6 run, Providence pulled within 1 of CU, 56-55, with 4:31 to go.

A pull-up three from the top of the key off the hand of Alexander and three Creighton free throws put the Bluejays back in front by seven. Point guard Steven Ashworth iced the game for the home team with a triple with 54.2 to go and a nine-point Creighton lead.

Guard Devin Carter led Providence with 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Friars played their first full game without All-BIG EAST forward Bryce Hopkins, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday against Seton Hall

Creighton (11-4, 2-2) returns to action Tuesday at 8 p.m. when the Jays take on DePaul (3-11, 0-3) in Chicago.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.