We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.(MGN)
By WAGM News and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM/Gray News) - A 19-year-old died from electrocution after being in a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

Maine State Police say Landen Ouellette, 20, and Curtis Levesque, 19, were in a 2015 Ford F-150 when Oullette lost control of the truck and hit a utility pole that took down power lines.

Oullette and Levesque were able to get out of the truck on their own, but as Levesque was walking back to the truck, he tripped on a downed power line and was electrocuted, according to authorities.

The Frenchville Fire Department and Madawaska Ambulance Service rendered aid to Levesque on the scene but he died as a result of his injuries.

Oullette suffered an electric shock while trying to help Levesque. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

According to authorities, speed and icy road conditions are considered factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 WAGM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members in Perry, Iowa, are still trying to process the events of Thursday's school...
Perry school shooting update: Iowa officials release name of slain student
The City of Omaha says it has begun preparation ahead of Monday’s expected snow.
6 First Alert Weather: City of Omaha’s preps begin for Monday’s expected snow
First Alert Day Monday for heavy snow
6 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy snow and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday, Arctic blast later this week
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Homestead Expressway and West Pioneers Boulevard on...
NSP identifies person killed in Highway 77 crash
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair

Latest News

Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say
First Alert Day Monday for heavy snow
6 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy snow and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday, Arctic blast later this week
6 First Alert Days are in place for Monday and Tuesday as difficult travel conditions are...
Heavy snow and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday
A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Rafah,...
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month