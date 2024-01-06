We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

You can send your name to the moon on NASA’s rover

NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's...
NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's first robotic lunar rover.(NASA/Daniel Rutter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can go to the moon without even leaving your home.

NASA is inviting members of the public to send their names to the moon aboard its first-ever robotic lunar rover called Viper.

The rover will be heading to the moon’s south pole, where it will study the water and environment.

That is also where NASA plans on landing the first woman and first person of color under its Artemis program.

You have until March 15 to submit your name to NASA’s website, where you will also be able to download a boarding pass featuring your name.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members in Perry, Iowa, are still trying to process the events of Thursday's school...
Perry school shooting update: Iowa officials release name of slain student
The U.S. Department of Labor's OSHA opened an investigation into Nebraska Beef.
Nebraska Beef under investigation after worker has finger amputated
Omaha Police are investigating after they say a man was struck and killed by a semi Friday...
6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 680 reopens after fatal pedestrian crash
6 First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Storm system on track for snow, wind and cold early next week
Calvin Cunningham, Jr., 45
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate wanted fugitive

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 5
First Alert Day for snow on Monday
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and cold on track for Monday and Tuesday, intense cold arrives late next week
6 First Alert Days are in place for Monday and Tuesday as accumulating snow and falling...
Snow and cold on track for Monday and Tuesday
An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border...
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘initial response’ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas