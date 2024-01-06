We are Local
West Lincoln fire causes $50,000 in damage

generic fire
generic fire(Mgn)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a kitchen fire in west Lincoln on Friday.

According to LFR, crews were called to the residence near West A and Southwest First streets.

LFR said a grease fire on the stove had spread to the kitchen. LFR crews were able to quickly gain control of the fire and put it out.

LFR said that around $50,000 in damage was caused due to the fire.

No injuries were reported. Occupants were relocated by Red Cross.

