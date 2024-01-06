Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 5
Viewers turned to 6 News this week for coverage of a brutal north Omaha murder and the near-closure of a Little Bohemia restaurant.
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 5.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Storybook ending: Gretna hits buzzer-beater for win same day head coach Brad Feeken dies
5. Little Bohemia business looks ahead to 2024 despite near-closure
4. Nebraska vehicles should now have new plates, state DMV says
3. Omaha Police arrest man after overnight pursuit, crash
2. One person sent to hospital after shooting turned homicide
1. Omaha Police make arrest in connection with Friday homicide
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Omaha restaurant feeling renewed, hopeful for 2024 despite near-closure
5. 2023 was Omaha’s first year without sub-zero temperatures since 1941
4. ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
3. Nearly half of Wis. police force resigns in one day
2. Investigators describe disturbing scene at site of North Omaha murder
1. New Nebraska license plates display small difference from old, expired ones
