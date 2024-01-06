We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 5

Viewers turned to 6 News this week for coverage of a brutal north Omaha murder and the near-closure of a Little Bohemia restaurant.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 5.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Storybook ending: Gretna hits buzzer-beater for win same day head coach Brad Feeken dies

Senior Landen Pokorksi hits a mid-range jumper to give the Dragons a two-point lead as time expired.

5. Little Bohemia business looks ahead to 2024 despite near-closure

An Omaha restaurant is looking ahead to 2024 after nearly closing its doors.

4. Nebraska vehicles should now have new plates, state DMV says

The state DMV says Nebraska vehicles should now have new plates.

3. Omaha Police arrest man after overnight pursuit, crash

Omaha Police arrested a man Monday after shots were fired, leading to a pursuit and a crash.

2. One person sent to hospital after shooting turned homicide

6 News WOWT Daybreak at 6

1. Omaha Police make arrest in connection with Friday homicide

Omaha Police have arrested a woman they say is connected with a Friday homicide.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. 6 First Alert Weather Days: Storm system could bring snow, wind, cold early next week
5. Former Omaha dance studio co-owner back in court, avoids jail
4. Douglas Co. authorities share harrowing details leading to shooting death
3. New Nebraska license plates display small difference from old, expired plates
2. Omaha restaurant feeling renewed, hopeful for 2024 despite near-closure
1. Investigators describe disturbing scene at site of north Omaha murder

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Omaha restaurant feeling renewed, hopeful for 2024 despite near-closure

As the countdown to 2024 is well underway, one Omaha restaurant is looking forward to a fresh start, despite months of...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, December 31, 2023

5. 2023 was Omaha’s first year without sub-zero temperatures since 1941

In 2023, the temperature in Omaha did not drop below 0°. This is the first time in over 80 years the area has stayed...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

4. ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

3. Nearly half of Wis. police force resigns in one day

Nearly half of a Wisconsin police force resigned in a single day. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2024/01/01/nearly-half-police-force-resigns-one-day/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, January 1, 2024

2. Investigators describe disturbing scene at site of North Omaha murder

Police documents revealed some gruesome details Tuesday about an incident that led to the discovery a dead man at a...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

1. New Nebraska license plates display small difference from old, expired ones

Nebraska's new license plates are here, and all vehicles should have them, the state DMV says. But it may not be easy to...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, January 2, 2024
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending December 30
Top 6 for week ending December 22
Top 6 for week ending December 15
Top 6 for week ending December 8
Top 6 for week ending December 1
Top 6 for week ending November 24

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members in Perry, Iowa, are still trying to process the events of Thursday's school...
Perry school shooting update: Iowa officials release name of slain student
The U.S. Department of Labor's OSHA opened an investigation into Nebraska Beef.
Nebraska Beef under investigation after worker has finger amputated
Omaha Police are investigating after they say a man was struck and killed by a semi Friday...
6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 680 reopens after fatal pedestrian crash
6 First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Storm system on track for snow, wind and cold early next week
Calvin Cunningham, Jr., 45
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate wanted fugitive

Latest News

First Alert Day for snow on Monday
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and cold on track for Monday and Tuesday, intense cold arrives late next week
6 First Alert Days are in place for Monday and Tuesday as accumulating snow and falling...
Snow and cold on track for Monday and Tuesday
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly with a few flurries today
Cloudy and chilly today with a few light snow showers or flurries. A few slick spots are...
Chilly with a few flurries today