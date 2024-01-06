Pottawattamie County GOP leader says caucus result not a forgone conclusion

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - With the Iowa caucuses set for a week from Monday, the national news appears set on proclaiming the Republican race is pretty much decided.

Donald Trump is ahead in the polls by over 30 points. Recent headlines from outlets like The Washington Post and NBC News read “Trump towers over GOP rivals” and “Trump dominating in Iowa as GOP caucus approaches.”

But Pottawattamie County Republican Party chair Starlyn Perdue says not so fast.

“I would say whoever your candidate is, whoever you’ve chosen to support, you need to come out and caucus for them, because if you don’t show up, your vote won’t count,” Perdue said.

With candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy blitzing the state in recent months and spending on television ads exceeding $100 million, there is a lot at stake come Jan. 15.

“In Pottawattamie County, you can expect a record turnout,” Perdue said. “We have a lot of people who are interested. The events from all the candidates are full to the brim.”

Caucusing begins at 7 p.m., spread across 32 locations in Pottawattamie County.

As for Democrats, the party website says they will convene that night to elect delegates and discuss party platforms. The Democratic Party caucus will be entirely mail-in, with members requesting a Presidential preference card and sending it in. Those results will be announced, the party says, on March 5.

One thing’s for certain -- the 2024 election season is here, and it promises to last nearly all year.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.