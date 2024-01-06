We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Pottawattamie County GOP leader says caucus result not a forgone conclusion

Party leaders in Pottawattamie County are encouraging the public to participate in this year's Iowa Caucus, which is now just more than a week away.
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - With the Iowa caucuses set for a week from Monday, the national news appears set on proclaiming the Republican race is pretty much decided.

Donald Trump is ahead in the polls by over 30 points. Recent headlines from outlets like The Washington Post and NBC News read “Trump towers over GOP rivals” and “Trump dominating in Iowa as GOP caucus approaches.”

But Pottawattamie County Republican Party chair Starlyn Perdue says not so fast.

“I would say whoever your candidate is, whoever you’ve chosen to support, you need to come out and caucus for them, because if you don’t show up, your vote won’t count,” Perdue said.

With candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy blitzing the state in recent months and spending on television ads exceeding $100 million, there is a lot at stake come Jan. 15.

“In Pottawattamie County, you can expect a record turnout,” Perdue said. “We have a lot of people who are interested. The events from all the candidates are full to the brim.”

Caucusing begins at 7 p.m., spread across 32 locations in Pottawattamie County.

As for Democrats, the party website says they will convene that night to elect delegates and discuss party platforms. The Democratic Party caucus will be entirely mail-in, with members requesting a Presidential preference card and sending it in. Those results will be announced, the party says, on March 5.

One thing’s for certain -- the 2024 election season is here, and it promises to last nearly all year.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
6 First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Storm system on track for snow, wind and cold early next week
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Iowa officials offer prayers, support to Perry in aftermath of school shooting
Omaha Police are investigating after they say a man was struck and killed by a semi Friday...
6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 680 reopens after fatal pedestrian crash
Community members in Perry, Iowa, are still trying to process the events of Thursday's school...
Perry school shooting update: Iowa officials release name of slain student

Latest News

Party leaders in Pottawattamie County are encouraging the public to participate in this year's...
Party leaders in Council Bluffs urging public to participate in Iowa caucus
WATCH: Trump holds rally in Sioux Center, IA
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers spoke to press Friday following the Supreme Court...
Nebraska Attorney General announces legislative priorities
Nebraska union wants state cited for contempt after return-to-office orders continue