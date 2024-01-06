We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Woman loses fiance and 4 children in fatal house fire, friend says

A GoFundMe says the woman in the hospital has another daughter who also survived and will need...
A GoFundMe says the woman in the hospital has another daughter who also survived and will need support as she copes with the loss of her siblings.(GoFundMe)
By WHSV Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - A man and four children were killed in an early morning house fire in West Virginia Saturday.

WHSV reports the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said a man, 28, and four children ages ranging from 1 to 5 years old died in the fire.

One woman was transported to the trauma center in Winchester.

The home was engulfed in flames when crews with the Mathias Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the house just after 5 a.m.

“Candi lost her fiance Hunter, her two children Grayson & Bucklee, and her two step-children Abilene & Jayce in a house fire,” Brandie Hall wrote in a GoFundMe she created for the family.

Hall said in the post that the woman in the hospital has another daughter who also survived and will need support as she copes with the loss of her siblings.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the structure.

They said no smoke alarms were found among the debris.

Copyright 2024 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police have identified the woman killed in a crash on Interstate 680 at Blondo Street...
Omaha Police identify driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-680
Omaha Police are investigating an apparent robbery at a grocery store Saturday afternoon.
Omaha Police investigating grocery store robbery
Heavy snow expected Monday into Tuesday morning
6 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy snow and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday, Arctic blast later this week
LIVE AT 11 A.M. - Omaha officials give update on road conditions
Fire investigators say a blaze at a south Omaha home early Sunday morning left 11 people...
South Omaha house fire displaces 11 occupants

Latest News

Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Killers of...
Lily Gladstone’s win at the Golden Globes makes history for indigenous women
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. (Source: CNN,...
Lily Gladstone makes history with Golden Globes win
6-year-old dies after being hit in driveway.
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in her driveway
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem, US company says
FILE - Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the...
Pope in major policy address calls for universal ban on surrogacy, says it exploits mother and child