NSP identifies person killed in Highway 77 crash

Law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash near Highway 77 and West Pioneers Boulevard on Friday at 7:04 p.m.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol identified a person killed in a crash near Highway 77 and West Pioneers Boulevard on Friday.

NSP responded to a two-vehicle crash that had just occurred at the intersection of Highway 77 and Pioneers at 7:04 p.m.

According to NSP, a Chevrolet Cruze had broken down in the southbound lanes of travel. The driver of the Cruze, 44-year-old Severine Bouckongou, had exited the vehicle and was standing outside the vehicle. A southbound Honda Civic then rear-ended the Cruze, causing the Cruze to catch fire. The driver of the Cruze then ran away from that collision, but was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Tahoe.

As the trooper arrived on scene, he found several people already attempting life-saving measures on Bouckongou.

Bouckongou was taken to Bryan Health West Campus where she was pronounced dead Friday evening. The two occupants of the Civic were also transported to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

