We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she learning to forgive her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.(ABC / YouTube via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she is finally experiencing true freedom.

The 32-year-old walked out of a Missouri prison after serving eight and half years in jail for helping to kill her abusive mother.

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

In this rare case, her mom made her believe she suffered from several ailments, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and asthma.

Blanchard has said she was put through surgeries she didn’t need and isolated from the world.

She says she believes she would still be experiencing abuse if her mother was alive today but is coming around to forgiveness.

“I would tell her that I’m sorry and I forgive her. I’m coming to a place of forgiveness. It’s going to take time. I would say that I understand like I see her, I see her in the way that she was not an evil woman. She was not a monster. She was just a sick woman, and she would have needed a lot of mental health care,” Blanchard said.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
6 First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Storm system on track for snow, wind and cold early next week
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Iowa officials offer prayers, support to Perry in aftermath of school shooting
Omaha Police are investigating after they say a man was struck and killed by a semi Friday...
6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 680 reopens after fatal pedestrian crash
Community members in Perry, Iowa, are still trying to process the events of Thursday's school...
Perry school shooting update: Iowa officials release name of slain student

Latest News

Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a...
Grammy winner Michael Bolton diagnosed with brain tumor
Bonnie Nelson says she received a letter from Social Security alerting her to overpayments...
Woman fearing homelessness because of Social Security clawbacks: ‘I’m scared to death’
FILE - In this courtroom artist's sketch, Jeffrey Epstein listens during a bail hearing in...
New round of Epstein documents offers another look into his cesspool of sexual abuse
Colorado ex-police officer Randy Roedema speaks on his behalf during sentencing at the Adams...
Ex-Colorado police officer who killed Elijah McClain gets 14 months in jail, avoids prison
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say