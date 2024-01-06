Group raising money to restore historic north Omaha building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A building full of history is getting another chance. A group in North Omaha is looking to restore the Bryant Resource Center so the community can have a place to call its own.

The Bryant Resource Center at 24th and Grant has been a mainstay in Judy Gregory’s life.

“My father was a board member, my husband was a board member. So this building means a lot to me,” said Gregory. She is now a board member herself.

It was once St. Benedict School. It was the only Black Catholic school, next door to the only Black Catholic church. In the mid to late ‘60s, it became Bryant Resource Center.

“It was a community hub for all sorts of activities,” said Diana Vogt, board president of Bryant Resource Center.

The building closed due to the pandemic and ended up in disrepair. Now, over $2.1 million are needed to bring it back to life.

“We have to put a new roof on it. there are things that have to been done to bring it up to code so we can use it again,” Vogt said.

For Gregory, using the building again is personal. She sees it as honoring her husband who has fallen ill.

“I would like to see this for him. That he’s able to see what he did in the past, that we can keep it going,” she said.

Once it’s back open, the resource will have a lot to offer.

“You might need some legal aid, you might need to work with an attorney, you might need to work on your cover letter, resume, you might need to be connected with a job or a union,” said Michella Blankman, board member.

But most importantly, Bryant Resource Center will be a place for the entire city.

“We’re open to everybody, not just North Omaha. Anybody that’s willing to come and help us, anybody that has needs we want to meet those needs for them,” said Gregory.

Board members said they’re looking at a three to five year timelines for the project.

On Saturday, Jan. 13 the board is hosting a fundraiser to generate $30,000 to repair the roof. It will be held at Dena’s Place at 30th and Burdette.

The board is also seeking volunteers and new board members.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.