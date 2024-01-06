Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Light snow into Saturday ahead of early week winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light snow, especially S and E of the Metro, will be possible Friday night. This clears out of W Iowa after 10PM.. another wave of snow showers is possible Saturday morning with light flurries holding on into the afternoon.

Totals stay light, under 1/2″ for most, and impacts should be minimal. Highs will warm back up despite the clouds and we’ll spend the rest of the week and weekend in the mid 30s.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

By early next week changes arrive. Our next system targets the area Monday into Tuesday and both days are 6 First Alert Weather Days. Snow chances are here by Monday morning and snow chances along with stronger winds and cold conditions will persist into Tuesday.

Monday and Tuesday 6 First Alert Weather Days (wowt)

The roads will become slick through the morning Monday and more snow coated as the day goes on with some heavier bursts of snow possible Monday evening.

Commute-cast (wowt)

Chances wrap up through Tuesday morning with road impacts expected to continue into the AM drive. Totals will be between 3″-6″ for most with lower totals heading into Central Iowa.

Snow forecast (wowt)

Find more here: https://www.wowt.com/2024/01/02/6-first-alert-weather-days-storm-system-could-bring-snow-wind-cold-early-next-week/

We’ll cool down significantly behind the storm with a drop to the 20s by Tuesday... eventually the teens by late next week with another 6 First Alert Weather Day Friday as we start a frigid stretch of weather.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.