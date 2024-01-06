David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly with a few flurries today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy fog and light snow overnight has lead to a few slick spots on neighborhood and side roads this morning. Take it slow for a few hours, conditions should improve by mid-morning as temperatures slowly climb. It will be a gray day, clouds likely remain thick all day long meaning it will take some time for temperatures to push into the mid-30s. A few light snow showers or flurries are possible as well, mainly late this morning into the early afternoon hours. Little in the way of accumulation is expected, generally no more than a dusting, so we should see any significant impacts from the snow today. Any snow showers should move out of here by early evening.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds may thin a little heading into Sunday giving us just a little sunshine during the midday hours. However, clouds will thicken back up during the afternoon and evening as a big storm system pushes our way. Sunday’s forecast remains dry through the evening hours though, so we should not see any travel impacts even as the storm system approaches. High temperatures should reach the mid-30s for the afternoon.

Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

That storm system will lead to snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, especially over central and northeast Nebraska. Additional snow showers will develop by the afternoon, becoming steady snow throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Travel impacts are likely by the evening hours as snow piles up on roadways across the area. The snow may come down heavy at times, making it difficult for road crews to keep up. Several inches of snow are likely for much of eastern Nebraska, with some slightly lighter totals possible for western Iowa.

First Alert Day for snow on Monday (WOWT)

Snow should move out by early Tuesday, then it’s all about the cold and wind. Temperatures may start the day near 30 degrees, but will fall into the 20s with gusting winds throughout the day. Even colder weather is likely by later in the week with an Arctic blast possible by Thursday into Friday. High temperatures may fall into the low teens or even single digits with lows potentially below zero. Some additional snow is possible by Friday as well.

