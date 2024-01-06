David’s Evening Forecast - Flurries moving out, some sunshine tomorrow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies and few light snow showers kept temperatures chilly all day. Highs only climbed into the low and mid-30s across most of the area, slipping back into the low 30s as we moved into the evening. Any snow showers moving through early this evening will remain on the light side with little in the way of impacts. The snow should fade away during the evening, with drier weather expected for the early overnight. Temperatures will hold around 30 degrees through sunset, then slide into the upper 20s for the rest of the evening.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds may clear for a time by Sunday morning. That will mean a chilly start with morning lows in the upper teens to low 20s. However, it also means we should see some sunshine for the morning hours. However, it will not last long as clouds quickly thicken up by early afternoon with gray skies for the evening. Temperatures should manage to warm into the mid-30s, which actually puts us slightly above average for this time of year.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

A strong winter storm will approach the area on Monday. It will likely be dry heading out the door in the morning, but rounds of snow move in by late morning and last into the overnight hours. Some of the heaviest snow may fall during the midday hours and it could pile up quickly. Lighter snows are expected for the later afternoon hours through the overnight. Temperatures will be sitting in the low to mid-30s for most of the evening, meaning the snow will be of the wet and heavy variety. This could lead to some melting and compacting of the snow as it falls. As a result, the total snow depth may be a little less than you might expect, but at least a few inches of snow are expected for the metro area. Roads will be come slick and snow covered, so expect slow travel Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

First Alert Day for snow on Monday (WOWT)

The snow should move out early Tuesday, but will be replaced by gusty northwest winds and falling temperatures throughout the day. We’ll likely start around 30 degrees, but fall into the low 20s by the afternoon. Another blast of cold air arrives Thursday into Friday dropping high temperatures into the low teens and single digits, with overnight lows potentially dropping below zero. There could be more light snow by the end of the week as well, but timing of that snow is still uncertain at this time.

Frigid air arriving by the end of next week (WOWT)

