Companies including Facebook, Instagram and X sue Ohio to block social media law

FILE: Ohio’s Social Media Parental Notification Act, which would have gone into effect Jan....
FILE: Ohio’s Social Media Parental Notification Act, which would have gone into effect Jan. 15, requires companies to receive parent consent for their children 16 or younger to use their platforms.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Alec Sapolin and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A lawsuit filed by a company representing multiple social media platforms has blocked a new law in Ohio from going into effect.

The 34-page lawsuit was filed by NetChoice, representing companies such as Facebook, Instagram, X, formerly known as Twitter, and YouTube, as the implementation of Ohio’s Social Media Parental Notification Act approaches.

The law, which was approved by legislators in July and would have gone into effect on Jan. 15, requires companies to receive parental consent for children 16 years old or younger to use their platforms.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, states, in part, that the new law adds a “significant hurdle” to children’s access to “protected and valuable speech” online. The lawsuit also describes the law as unconstitutional, stating that the government does not have the power to restrict what ideas children are exposed to.

“This lawsuit is cowardly but not unexpected,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said in part in a statement. “In filing this lawsuit, these companies are determined to go around parents to expose children to harmful content

The push for the new law came after Streetsboro High School Senior James Woods took his own life in 2022 because he was the victim of sextortion.

Under the law, a parent or legal guardian would need to give consent through either a form, credit card/debit card payment system, phone call or video conference, of verification through a government-issued ID.

The law does not impact any accounts created before Jan. 15, 2024.

