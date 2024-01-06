We are Local
Alaska Airlines plane window blows out mid-air, forcing emergency landing

The flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a large section blew out in mid-air. (ELIZABETH (ALASKA AIRLINES PASSENGER))
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport on Friday night after a large window section of the aircraft blew out in mid-air.

Alaska Airlines posted a message on social media saying they were “aware of an incident” aboard their flight AS1282 and said they would release more information as it becomes available.

The flight was headed from PDX to Ontario, California. It departed Portland at 4:40 p.m. Pacific time and was back in Portland around 5:30 p.m.

Dramatic photos sent to KPTV by a passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, show a large section of the airplane’s fuselage missing.

plane emergency landing PDX
plane emergency landing PDX(Passenger photo submitted to KPTV)

One passenger reported that a child had to be held in his seat by his mother because of the extreme depressurization. The same child’s shirt was ripped off.

Other passengers claimed people lost their phones, which were sucked out of the plane.

The airplane’s oxygen masks deployed immediately after the depressurization and multiple people used them until the plane landed in Portland.

According to the Port of Portland, the fire department responded to the plane after it landed and treated passengers for minor injuries. One person was taken from the scene for additional medical treatment, but there were no serious injuries reported.

Alaska Airlines confirmed to KPTV via email that 174 passengers and 6 crew members were aboard the flight.

KPTV has reached out to the FAA, Alaska Airlines and the airport for more information.

Copyright 2024 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

