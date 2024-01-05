We are Local
WATCH: Trump holds rally in Sioux Center, IA

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Former President Donald Trump was in northwest Iowa Friday campaigning before the upcoming Iowa Caucuses.

Trump held a “Commit to Caucus” rally in Sioux Center at the Terrace View Event Center.

KTIV had a crew in Sioux Center covering the rally. We’ll have a recap of the event tonight on News 4 at Ten.

You can watch a recording of Trump’s remarks below.

