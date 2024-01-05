Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cloudy & cold with some light snow this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The clouds continue to hold strong this morning with a little light fog out there as well. Those clouds won’t budge today meaning we won’t have much to help us warm. Highs in the mid 30s are likely with a bit of a south breeze.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

I’m watching for a small chance of light snow to sneak into the metro from the south after dark tonight. Most should stay south of I-80 though into the overnight hours. If you see any snow it will add up to less than an inch for all.

Snow Chances (WOWT)

Friday & Saturday Snow (WOWT)

We’ll tack on a bit more with some spotty snow showers during the day Saturday. Total snow between Friday & Saturday will be less than 1″ for those that see the snow. Clouds are locked in all weekend otherwise with highs in the mid 30s.

Finally Friday Forecast (WOWT)

All eyes then turn to Monday of next week with a round of accumulating snow looking more and more likely. Monday & Tuesday are 6 First Alert Weather Days due to this snow potential and the impacts if will have.

6 First Alert Weather Days (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.