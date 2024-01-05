Nebraska union wants state cited for contempt after return-to-office orders continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The union representing Nebraska’s public employees wants the state to be held in contempt.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees said Thursday that the organization filed a motion requesting the state be cited for contempt over its disregard of a halt placed on Gov. Jim Pillen’s executive order, issued in mid-November, requiring all state employees return to work at their offices on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

In December, NAPE called on the governor to agree to bargain. When no offer to discuss the matter came to fruition, the union filed a petition with the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations asking the panel to compel the state to negotiate. Last week, ahead of the New Year’s holiday weekend, CIR put a temporary halt on the order — until the matter could be resolved through bargaining.

But according to a statement from NAPE/AFSCME Local No. 61, the state’s health and revenue departments told their employees this week that they’re expected to report to their respective offices in less than two weeks regardless of the CIR’s decision.

“The CIR’s order is clear and unambiguous. It’s shocking that the state would simply ignore the commission’s order,” said Justin Hubly, executive director of the union. “The state has left us with no option but to go to court to enforce the CIR’s order.”

NAPE said in its Thursday news release that Nebraska Tax Commissioner James Kamm emailed Department of Revenue employees Wednesday saying they were expected back in the office on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

“Although the Governor’s Executive Order No. 23-17 is currently being reviewed by the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations, I am using my authority as an Agency Director and independently requiring DOR teammates to return to the office full-time beginning on January 16, 2024.”

Department of Health and Human Services employees working remotely reportedly received “individual messages” on Wednesday saying they needed to return to the office Jan. 17. According to NAPE, that email included the following statement:

“In order to support operational needs and to align with our previous goals of returning the majority of teammates to their physical workspace, please be advised the agency is ending your remote/hybrid work agreement. Please be prepared to report to your assigned worksite at your scheduled start time on January 17, 2024.”

NAPE had previously advised employees to continue follow to their pre-established work-from-home arrangements, and to let them know if a supervisor orders them to return to the office.

“Nebraskans have a common sense expectation that public servants are coming to work and Governor Pillen intends to deliver on that expectation,” a spokeswoman from Pillen’s office said in an emailed statement last week.

The union has said it believes the issue of ordering state employees to quit working remotely needs to be negotiated in the contract. The governor believes that working from home is inefficient — even in a part-time capacity — and it’s financially irresponsible for the state to continue to allow it.

The governor’s office has previously noted that the CIR decision doesn’t apply to all public employees — only those union members who had certain agreements already in place.

“All other public servants are coming back into the workplace in accordance with Gov. Pillen’s executive order,” a spokesperson with his office noted last week.

The NAPE/AFSCME Local No. 61 represents some 8,000 state employees. The union estimates the ban on remote workers would impact around 2,000 state employees, or about 25% of the workforce.

