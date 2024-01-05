Iowa school district turning to AI gun detection for security

WOODBINE, Iowa (WOWT) - AI gun detection software creator ZeroEyes announced Thursday that Woodbine Community School District in Iowa is getting its platform to protect its students and staff from potential gun threats.

A group of military special operations personnel founded ZeroEyes in March 2018, shortly after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“The idea came to fruition: What if we could identify the gun and send that alert?” co-founder Sam Alaimo said. “So we decided to try and build an algorithm that could do just that. Take the existing security camera, and if a gun is exposed in front of that existing security camera, have an alert sent to first responders so they could get there before a shot is fired.”

He said the software will automatically send images to the ZeroEyes Operation Center, and that its staff—made up of military and law enforcement veterans—will verify the threat.

“The human-in-the-loop either verifies that it is a gun, in which case we dispatch it,” Alaimo said.

They will then alert school officials and first responders. They’ll also provide information on the gun type, the suspect’s visual description and last known location.

Alaimo said all this happens within three to five seconds of gun detection.

“During the mayhem of a mass shooting, the more information that law enforcement has, the better they’re going to be able to respond to that,” he said. “Instead of holding outside for minutes or hours, they’re going to know that it’s actually one shooter with a semiautomatic assault rifle as opposed to three or four shooters.”

Which he said is crucial for relieving first responders from conflicting information they may get from 911 calls.

The human element is why Woodbine Community School District superintendent Justin Wagner said they chose to go with ZeroEyes.

“We want to make sure we eliminate false positives, quite frankly,” Wagner said. “Having that human element there would validate that it’s not something other than it is and make sure that if a call goes to 911, that it is, in fact, a brandished weapon on school grounds.”

Wagner said the district upgraded its camera system and has a five-year contract with ZeroEyes for $110,000, with funds coming from a bond that the community passed. He said its surveillance covers activity inside and outside of the building.

Alaimo said the software is being used in around 40 states so far.

While its focus is not on concealable weapons, he said there is already technology that does that pretty well.

“We want to make sure we layer into that because, again, when you find that over 60 percent of shootings at K-12 happen outside and then move inside, we want to be able to tell you that there’s a gun in a parking lot before they ever get to that front door where they have a metal detector.”

Concealable firearms, however, are still a concern.

“There’s not ever going to be one thing that is a catch-it-all for everything, but this is just one more step that we’re taking to try to make sure our kids and our staff and community members are safe,” Wagner said.

The new system will go live next week.

In the meantime, Wagner said his heart goes out to everyone in Perry, Iowa.

In light of Thursday’s school shooting in Perry, 6 News wants to note that ZeroEyes was already planning to release this information on the same day.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.