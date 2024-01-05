We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Google is phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The company wants to get rid of cookies in Chrome by the end of the year.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The ads you see online may get a little less creepy soon.

Google is rolling out a test that restricts cookies on the latest version of its Chrome browser.

Cookies are the little programs that track you on the internet and why you may see an ad for jeans seconds after you searched for them.

Instead of using cookies, Google has its own software tools designed to replace them.

While some are cheering the change, others worry Google could corner the market for targeted advertising by eliminating third-party cookies.

The company wants to get rid of cookies in Chrome by the end of the year.

For this initial test, only 1% of the browser’s users will be impacted.

Chrome will continue using cookies that store things like login information.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
6 First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Storm system on track for snow, wind and cold early next week
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Iowa officials offer prayers, support to Perry in aftermath of school shooting
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Stubborn clouds keep it cold again Thursday
Deputies investigate shooting in 11100 block of Black Street.
Douglas County authorities share harrowing details leading to shooting death

Latest News

FILE - Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice-president of the National Rifle Association,...
NRA chief Wayne LaPierre says he’s resigning days before trial scrutinizing his leadership, spending
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
People taking Ozempic and Wegovy have lower risk of suicidal thoughts vs. older drugs, study finds
A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the macroseismic intensity of a moderate...
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California
FILE - A sign for flu and covid vaccinations is displayed at a pharmacy store in Palatine,...
Flu and COVID infections got worse over the holidays, with more misery expected, CDC says
Officials with Maryland State Parks said the 14.5-foot-long piece was found at a beach in...
Piece of 1800s ship found washed up on beach