Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Light snow Friday and Saturday ahead of next week’s storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds stay with us overnight keeping us slow to cool... a dip to the mid 20s is expected by Friday AM. By afternoon Friday we’ll see a chance for light snow showers as a system skims us to our S... another wave of snow showers is possible Saturday morning with light flurries holding on into the afternoon.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Totals stay light, under 1″ for most, and impacts should be minimal.

Snow totals (wowt)

Highs will warm back up despite the clouds and we’ll spend the rest of the week and weekend in the mid to upper 30s.

By early next week changes arrive. Our next system targets the area Monday into Tuesday and both days are 6 First Alert Weather Days. Snow chances are here by Monday morning and snow chances along with stronger winds and cold conditions will persist into Tuesday. The track of the system is becoming more clear and the chance for significant snow in the viewing area and travel impacts through Tuesday are looking likely. Find more here: https://www.wowt.com/2024/01/02/6-first-alert-weather-days-storm-system-could-bring-snow-wind-cold-early-next-week/

Potential snow forecast (wowt)

We’ll cool down significantly behind the storm with a drop to the 20s by Tuesday... eventually the teens by late next week.

10 day (wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.