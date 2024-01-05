We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Light snow Friday and Saturday ahead of next week’s storm

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds stay with us overnight keeping us slow to cool... a dip to the mid 20s is expected by Friday AM. By afternoon Friday we’ll see a chance for light snow showers as a system skims us to our S... another wave of snow showers is possible Saturday morning with light flurries holding on into the afternoon.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Totals stay light, under 1″ for most, and impacts should be minimal.

Snow totals
Snow totals(wowt)

Highs will warm back up despite the clouds and we’ll spend the rest of the week and weekend in the mid to upper 30s.

By early next week changes arrive. Our next system targets the area Monday into Tuesday and both days are 6 First Alert Weather Days. Snow chances are here by Monday morning and snow chances along with stronger winds and cold conditions will persist into Tuesday. The track of the system is becoming more clear and the chance for significant snow in the viewing area and travel impacts through Tuesday are looking likely. Find more here: https://www.wowt.com/2024/01/02/6-first-alert-weather-days-storm-system-could-bring-snow-wind-cold-early-next-week/

Potential snow forecast
Potential snow forecast(wowt)

We’ll cool down significantly behind the storm with a drop to the 20s by Tuesday... eventually the teens by late next week.

10 day
10 day(wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigate shooting in 11100 block of Black Street.
Douglas County authorities share harrowing details leading to shooting death
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.
Investigators describe disturbing scene at site of north Omaha murder
6 FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Storm system on track for snow, wind and cold early next week
The state DMV says Nebraska vehicles should now have new plates.
New Nebraska license plates display small difference from old, expired plates

Latest News

Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
6 FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Storm system on track for snow, wind and cold early next week
Jade's 6 Hour Forecast
Jade's 6 First Alert Weather Day Forecast