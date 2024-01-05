6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow and cold on track for Monday and Tuesday, intense cold arrives late next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made Monday & Tuesday 6 First Alert Weather Days due to the potential impacts to our area from a storm system early next week.

First Alert Day for snow on Monday (WOWT)

Snow is set to begin Monday during the morning hours with on and off snow continuing into the early morning hours of Tuesday. At this point it appears the prime time for snow in our area would be the afternoon and evening hours on Monday with lingering impacts on the roads lasting into Tuesday morning. Depending on how early the snow gets going Monday morning we may also see some impacts to the morning drive.

The odds are very good that a wide swath of the viewing area sees at least 2 inches of snow out of this system. Some spots could easily top 4 to 6 inches as well. Snow totals will likely taper off a little heading into Iowa, with amounts generally less than 3 inches. This will be a heavy, wet snow and most can anticipate spending some time shoveling Monday PM and Tuesday AM. Temperatures hovering near the freezing mark and the heavy, wet nature of the snow may actually cut into measured totals a big as the snow really packs down due to its weight.

Snow Potential Monday into Tuesday Morning (WOWT)

Gusty north winds will develop during the morning Tuesday and continue into the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 or even 25mph could blow around that snow and further reinforce colder air set to drop in behind this system too. We’ll likely see high temperatures around 30 degrees early in the morning Tuesday before temperatures start falling for the late morning and afternoon thanks to the strong north wind and the snow on the ground.

Once this system clears we’ll keep an eye on a very active forecast for the upcoming week. At least one more round of snow may target the area by the end of the week and will come with reinforcing cold air. Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as it kicks off a stretch of intense cold with the potential for some additional snowfall. Highs will fall to the teens with the potential for the forecast to trend even colder. Overnight lows may fall below zero by the upcoming weekend.

First Alert Day Friday as frigid air moves in (WOWT)

