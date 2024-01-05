6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 680 reopens after fatal pedestrian crash
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A stretch of Interstate 680 has reopened in north Omaha after a man died in a crash involving a semi Friday morning.
Omaha Police tells 6 News officers were called to the eastbound lanes, just west of the Mormon Bridge, around 9:15 a.m., for a report of an adult male who was struck by a semi.
OPD confirmed the man died from his injuries at the scene. The incident is still under investigation by OPD’s Traffic Unit.
The eastbound lanes were reopened to traffic shortly before Noon.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
