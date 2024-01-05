6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 680 reopens after fatal pedestrian crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A stretch of Interstate 680 has reopened in north Omaha after a man died in a crash involving a semi Friday morning.

Omaha Police tells 6 News officers were called to the eastbound lanes, just west of the Mormon Bridge, around 9:15 a.m., for a report of an adult male who was struck by a semi.

OPD confirmed the man died from his injuries at the scene. The incident is still under investigation by OPD’s Traffic Unit.

Crash on eastbound I-680 just before the Missouri River. Traffic is being diverted at the 31st St. exit and the entrance ramp is closed. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/iJelaDqmQX — Jaret Lansford (@jlansfordwx) January 5, 2024

The eastbound lanes were reopened to traffic shortly before Noon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

