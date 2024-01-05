We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

6 First Alert Traffic: Interstate 680 reopens after fatal pedestrian crash

Omaha Police are investigating after they say a man was struck and killed by a semi Friday...
Omaha Police are investigating after they say a man was struck and killed by a semi Friday morning, Jan. 5, 2024.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A stretch of Interstate 680 has reopened in north Omaha after a man died in a crash involving a semi Friday morning.

Omaha Police tells 6 News officers were called to the eastbound lanes, just west of the Mormon Bridge, around 9:15 a.m., for a report of an adult male who was struck by a semi.

OPD confirmed the man died from his injuries at the scene. The incident is still under investigation by OPD’s Traffic Unit.

The eastbound lanes were reopened to traffic shortly before Noon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
6 First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Storm system on track for snow, wind and cold early next week
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Iowa officials offer prayers, support to Perry in aftermath of school shooting
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Stubborn clouds keep it cold again Thursday
Deputies investigate shooting in 11100 block of Black Street.
Douglas County authorities share harrowing details leading to shooting death

Latest News

Authorities are on the scene of a crash at Highway 77 and Saltillo Road where a car ended up...
Hickman man killed in crash on icy road in Lincoln
Changes were made to the traffic flow around the UNMC campus.
Changes made to traffic flow around UNMC campus
In October, the City of Omaha began another round of studies on various traffic lights across...
Millard neighbors changing tune on traffic study
In October, the City of Omaha began another round of studies on various traffic lights across...
Millard neighbors pleasantly surprised during traffic light study