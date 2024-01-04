We are Local
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing drink at Jaguars fans

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is accused of tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville toward the end of last Sunday's game. (Source: c_honsberger via WBTV)
By The Associated Press and Rob Maaddi, AP pro football writer
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville toward the end of a game on Sunday.

The league called Tepper’s conduct “unacceptable” in a statement released Tuesday.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the statement said.

Tepper’s reaction came after rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception with less than three minutes to play in a 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday,” Tepper said in a statement. “I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

It wasn’t clear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or another loss for the NFL’s worst team. The Panthers are 2-14 and won’t even have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft because it was traded to Chicago for the top pick used to select Young.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was standing near Tepper when he tossed whatever remained of his drink while watching the game from a club suite.

In 2009, the NFL fined the late Titans owner Bud Adams $250,000 for making an obscene gesture at Buffalo fans while celebrating Tennessee’s victory over the Bills.

Fans have been banned from stadiums for throwing drinks at players.

It’s been a rough year for Tepper, who fired first-year coach Frank Reich after just 11 games. Since Tepper bought the Panthers less than six years ago, he has gone through coaches Ron Rivera, Matt Rhule and Reich, plus interim coaches Perry Fewell, Steve Wilks and Chris Tabor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

