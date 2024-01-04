We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Fog possible into Thursday, cloudy end to the week

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds and fog have been persistent throughout our Wednesday... they’ll hang on overnight with patchy dense fog expected mainly over E Nebraska Thursday morning. This should clear up for the afternoon but clouds will be a feature most of the day.

AM fog
AM fog(wowt)

Clouds will return late week as a system misses us to the S... It makes it approach Thursday PM with highs in the mid to upper 40s...

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

By Friday we’ll see a chance for a stray snow showers that may continue into Saturday but these should not cause any issues. Highs will warm back up despite the clouds and we’ll spend the rest of the week and weekend in the upper 30s.

Late week system
Late week system(wowt)

By early next week changes arrive. Our next system targets the area Monday into Tuesday and both days are 6 First Alert Weather Days. Snow chances are here by Monday morning and snow chances along with stronger winds and cold conditions will persist into Tuesday. Right now the exact track of the system is unclear so we do not know the exact scope of the impacts locally... likely some high impacts in the region with heavy snow highly likely with this storm. There is a chance that E Nebraska and W Iowa see some of these impacts but also the chance that the heavier snow stays to our South.

First Alert
First Alert(wowt)

We’ll cool down significantly behind the storm with a drop to the 20s by Tuesday.

