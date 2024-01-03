Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Patchy dense fog before the sun returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The big story out the door will be the areas of dense fog you’ll encounter on your drive into work. The worst of it is on the Iowa side of the river and south of the metro. In addition, temperatures are below 32 meaning that the thickest fog will try to freeze to elevated surfaces causing slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

By the afternoon we’ll see the sun break out and some warming into mid 30s with a very light north breeze.

Another cold night is on the way with a bit more fog possible as temperatures dip into the upper teens. Clouds will then increase into the day Thursday and lock in right into the weekend. That will likely keep our highs from reaching the 40 degree mark.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A little bit of light snow is still possible late Friday but most of that will go south of the metro and have very little impact. The rest of the weekend will feature quite a few clouds with perhaps a bit of a break by Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

All eyes are still on the Monday and Tuesday time frame early next week with a pair of 6 First Alert Weather Days in place due to the threat for some widespread snow in the middle of the country. You can find the latest on this round of snow here.

6 First Alert Weather Days (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.