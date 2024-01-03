Release requested for Omaha teen accused of being ‘lookout’ during rape

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Attorneys for a Westside High School student accused of being a lookout while another student allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in school are asking a judge to release their client from detention.

The 15-year-old boy has been in custody at the Douglas County Youth Center for a month.

The charges stem from a December incident in which Jeremiah Thornton, 15, is accused of forcible sexual assault.

The boy, Thornton’s co-defendant, is accused of watching the door during an alleged sexual assault; accusations that his attorneys say do not pose a threat to the community’s safety.

They also argue that the teen, who has no criminal record, comes from a stable, loving, two-parent household.

In a hearing set for next week, they’re asking the juvenile court judge to release the teen on an ankle-monitoring system so he can go home.

