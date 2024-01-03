We are Local
Hastings man convicted of sexual assault and child porn faces sentencing in Kearney

Local4 News at 6
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man faces sentencing next month for sexual assault and child porn crimes in Kearney.

Diego Carillo-Herrera, 21, stands convicted of first degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography. Carillo-Herrera was convicted Tuesday in a plea bargain in which two other counts of sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment were dropped.

The details of the crimes were sealed by the court, but charging documents indicate Carillo-Herrera was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in March 2023 at a trailer court in west Kearney. He was also found later in the month in possession of sexually explicit photos of a child.

Carillo-Herrera will be sentenced Feb. 23. If he were to get the maximum sentence for both crimes, he could get up to 70 years in prison.

