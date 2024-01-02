Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Quiet weather to start the year, bigger storm lurking next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As you try to get back into the normal daily routine, you’ll have some quiet weather to help you adjust. Temperatures in the 20s this morning will warm to near 40 degrees by the mid afternoon hours. Partly cloudy skies this morning should give way to some sunshine by the afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

A bit of a north wind will kick in at times this afternoon with some gusts to 20 mph likely. That will keep wind chills in the 30s this afternoon.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

Clouds will increase late in the week but there isn’t really any chance for light snow at any point until Friday night. That looks pretty minimal with totals less than 1″ if you see any at all. Another chance is there very early Sunday morning too but it as well looks minimal.

Almost Friday (WOWT)

Keep an eye on early next week with a 6 First Alert Weather Day in place for the next winter storm set to move into the middle of the country. It will bring the potential for some rain changing to snow Monday afternoon into the evening and overnight with snow lingering into Tuesday morning too. As of now the heaviest totals may end up across the southern half of the viewing area. With this storm system still a week away, the specifics will easily change some. Watch for the track to possibly shift a bit south over time as well. Stay with us for the latest this week as the forecast evolves.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS (WOWT)

Weather Wild Card (WOWT)

