Millard neighbors pleasantly surprised during traffic light study

By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In October, the City of Omaha began another round of studies on various traffic lights across the city.

One of them was at 144th and U streets.

The study will determine if the light should be removed altogether so, they turned it off for 60 days to see how it impacts traffic.

“I think it’s going to be a disaster,” said Stonybrook neighbor Pat Rodis in October.

“Potentially taking out this light just allows traffic to pick up speed,” neighbor Ann Holmes added in October.

At first, these neighbors had safety concerns when they learned the light will be potentially removed for good.

“Our concern at the time was the amount of traffic that uses that stoplight especially in the early morning and late after school hours with students leaving Millard South and then just general business traffic,” Ann Holmes told 6 News on Monday.

Holmes, and other neighbors, tell 6 News that the last two months without the light have changed their opinion.

“Much to our surprise and delight, it seemingly has not been an issue,” Holmes says.

In the beginning, Holmes thought there was just less traffic, but now she thinks neighbors and those nearby have simply adapted to the change.

“I can’t say that truly the traffic has gotten any less, maybe we’ve just gotten a little more cautious, and that’s a very nice change as well.”

There is still a concern, though.

The empty building which sits across the street from Stonybrook neighbors, is becoming a Hy-Vee warehouse.

“With the straight trucks and semis that will be using that facility, driving to and from the facility, we don’t know how that will impact traffic,” Holmes adds. “Again, it’s early morning, it’s a busy street and after school, just with the amount of trucks that might be on the street we want to make sure everyone is safe, especially the kids.”

Holmes and several other neighbors wrote a letter to the city.

They’re hoping they’ll run another 60-day study on the traffic light once the new warehouse opens, and hold off on any permanent change yet.

“Traffic studies are necessary and I’m elated that things have gone so smoothly and so well and for that reason, good on us for looking into it and again, for giving us time to figure it out,” she says. “Now I just hope that they’ll be a little more patient just to figure out one more thing, there’s always one more thing.”

City offices were closed Monday due to the New Year holiday, but 6 News will reach out to the city to inquire about the traffic study results, and for a response about the letter written to Stonybrook neighbors.

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.

