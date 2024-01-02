Keeping up with your New Year’s resolutions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a new year. That means there are 366 days -- yes, 2024 is a leap year. Three hundred and sixty-six days or 366 opportunities to achieve your goals -- from exercising to reading more to eating better, you name it. The resolutions are endless.

6 News hit the streets this New Year to find out what goals you’re setting.

It’s no surprise the most popular resolution in America according to Forbes, to exercise more, is on the minds of Nebraskans.

“My New Year’s resolution is to start running,” said Zach Stevens of Lincoln.

“My New Year’s resolution is to hopefully exercise every day,” said 9-year-old Max Michels.

People shared their other resolutions while enjoying the first day of the new year at Gene Leahy Mall.

“What we’re going to do in 2024 is continue to build my criminal defense legal practice here in Omaha,” said Tim Anderson. “We’re going to run a full marathon in 2024,”.

“I want to read at least one book each month, and I also want to start a blog post each month,” said Isaac Pora.

“Mine is to stop spending as much money,” said Brandon Groth.

“Expanding quality childcare access in Nebraska” is Kylie Schildt’s goal. “We’re working to build a non-profit childcare center in Milford, Nebraska.”

If you haven’t chosen resolutions for 2024 yet and want to, UNO’s counseling chair, Dr. Tina Chasek, offered advice.

“Sometimes if we pick too many, then it’s hard to meet all of them and we get frustrated and we don’t follow through,” she said.

Chasek recommends one or two conservative, attainable goals -- or a non-traditional approach: choosing a word. Anna Pora is going that route this year.

“I decided to choose a word for the year for the first time. I think my word is going to be ‘grow,’” said Pora. “I wanted to do it in four areas, so physically, spiritually, mentally, and socially.”

One tip to stay on track is to visualize your goals, said Chasek. Ditch the device first thing in the morning and opt for a better tool, your mind.

“Think about, reflect on, what we want to accomplish,” she said.

Another tip Chasek gave to sustain your goals is to find an accountability partner -- a coworker, colleague, friend, or family member -- to check in with.

A common misconception is it takes about a month to form a habit, said Chasek.

“It’s actually 66 days for something to become ingrained and a habit into your routine,” she said. “So, you want to build it in so that it works for your schedule so in 2 months, 3 months time you’re still doing it and it doesn’t seem like such a big effort.”

You’ll find the most success if you work your goals into your existing lifestyle rather than try to overhaul it to accommodate your new resolutions, she said. If your goal is to hit the gym more often and you’re not a morning person, plan to go in the evening instead.

Chasek reminds us that working on yourself and your goals is an ongoing process.

“Be patient with yourself. If you don’t get it right today or this week. There’s always next week,” said Chasek.

