HDR Appoints new CEO

Omaha skyline
Omaha skyline(Jacob Comer)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-based HDR announced Tuesday the appointment of John Henderson as its new CEO.

The architecture and engineering firm was founded in 1917 as Henningson Engineering Company.

Henderson succeeds Chairman and CEO Eric Keen, who will continue as chairman of the company’s board of directors.

John Henderson
John Henderson(HDR)

In a release, HDR said Henderson is the ninth CEO in the company’s history. He was credited for having a “distinguished career in leading wide-ranging programs for the U.S. Department of Defense and at HDR.” Before the appointment, Henderson was president and COO of HDR.

Neil Graff will replace him as president and COO. Graff previously served as HDR’s director of U.S. and North American operations.

