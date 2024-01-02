We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Days: Storm system could bring snow, wind and cold early next week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made Monday & Tuesday 6 First Alert Weather Days due to the potential impacts to our area from a storm system early next week.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS(WOWT)

Rain changing to snow is likely to start up sometime Monday during the PM hours and continue overnight into Tuesday morning. Gusty wind from the north most of the day Tuesday could blow around that snow and further reinforce colder air set to drop in behind this system too.

With this system still roughly a week away, many aspects of the forecast will shift as we get new model data each and every day. Expect the track of the storm system to adjust quite a bit with could cause the rain and snow chances in our area to fluctuate at times. I would expect the timing of this system to shift a little too.

Weather Wild Card
Weather Wild Card(WOWT)

It is also possible that this storm system evolves into 2 separate rounds of snow rather than 1. Even with all those possibilities, the odds for a high impact winter storm in the middle of the country continue to increase for early next week. Be sure to stay with us for a First Alert to any new details that emerge.

