We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries

A 2023 Caring.com survey found that 2 out of 3 Americans do not have any type of will or after death financial plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Designating beneficiaries is a very important step for this who wish to begin estate planning, according to financial planning company Agili.

Beneficiary designations are when a spouse, child or even a charity receive your assets when you pass away.

Michael Joyce with Agili suggested people do this once a year, pointing out December is a good month to do it since it is just before the new year.

Beneficiaries are often required for investment accounts like IRAs, qualified plans through work or life insurance policies.

The designation allows beneficiaries to avoid probate and send the asset directly to the individual. It’s easy to overlook this, it even happened to Joyce.

“A couple of years ago, when my youngest son was about 12 or 13 and I was reviewing the beneficiary designations on one of my Roth IRAs,” Joyce said. “And I realized that he was not listed as a contingent beneficiary.”

Joyce said people can name a percentage of their assets to multiple designees as long as it adds up to 100 percent.

A full name and date of birth is often needed, and some places require a social security number.

Other events that should trigger a look at beneficiaries include marriage, divorce, having a child or the death of a loved one.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the countdown to 2024 is well underway, one Omaha restaurant is looking forward to a fresh...
Omaha restaurant feeling renewed, hopeful for 2024 despite near closure
Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.
Omaha Police make arrest in Friday night homicide
A New Year’s Eve tradition is back Sunday night -- Omaha’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks...
Omaha ringing in 2024 with New Year’s Eve fireworks: What you need to know
Dragons get big win same day as head coach passes away.
Storybook ending: Gretna hits buzzer beater for win same day head coach Brad Feeken passes
Omaha's CHI Health hospital system announced the city's first baby of 2024.
Omaha hospital welcomes first baby of 2024

Latest News

Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Omaha Police arrested a man Monday after shots were fired, leading to a pursuit and a crash.
BREAKING: Omaha Police arrest man after overnight pursuit, crash
Omaha's first baby of 2024 is here!
Omaha's first baby of 2024
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact