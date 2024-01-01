Omaha Police arrest man after firing shots, leading officers on pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a man overnight Monday after shots were fired and a pursuit ensued, ending in a two-vehicle crash.

OPD tells 6 News an off-duty Homeland Agent advised dispatchers he saw a suspect shoot a rifle 10-12 times from the parking lot of the Amoco station at 96th and M Streets toward a neighboring business just before 2:30 a.m.

The agent followed the suspect until an Omaha Police officer attempted a traffic stop on eastbound I-80 at 42nd Street. A pursuit ensued through part of the city, ending when the suspect vehicle exited the North Freeway to head west on Ames Avenue. The vehicle then collided with another car at 30th and Ames; the suspect vehicle rolled. The driver was taken into custody; he was evaluated at Nebraska Medicine before being booked into jail. The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries.

OPD says a scene was found at the Amoco station with numerous shell casings. They say the suspect was reported to have come from the L Street Lounge shortly before.

Terry Frampton-Wynne, 31, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, bond review, discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and willful reckless driving.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

