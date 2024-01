OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced the first baby born in Omaha in 2024.

A spokesperson for CHI said Dylan Dael Reyes Jimenez was born at 1:05 a.m. at CHI Health CUMC-Bergan Mercy.

Omaha's CHI Health hospital system announced the city's first baby of 2024. (CHI Health)

His proud parents are Rosaura and Miguel.

