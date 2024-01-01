Omaha city councilman, developer promising progress on former hotel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Built in 1975, the Westmont Inn at 108th and M Streets in Omaha has definitely seen better days.

It’s sat abandoned for nearly seven years, continuing to deteriorate. The property sits in Omaha City Councilman Don Rowe’s District 5.

“It’s just not working for the numbers,” he said.

This was a major issue for constituents when Rowe was elected in 2021. He says he’s now working with his second owner, Carlisle Senior Living, LLC, out of Idaho. They purchased the property in October 2021, with plans to turn it into a senior living and veterans center.

But the lack of progress is frustrating for everyone.

“I feel bad for the investor that bought this property,” Rowe said. “He bought it at a time a couple of years ago and it was a different economic environment. I’ve talked to him recently and he is still having issues with securing financing.”

Progress here is also hampered by bureaucratic red tape. 6 News spoke with Larry Williams, a representative for Carlisle. He said part of the reason financing is being held up is because the previous owner had liens on the property that were never cleared. A clean title is necessary to proceed with financing and any construction.

6 News found two liens listed against the property in county records. Williams said they’re working with the city to clear those up.

Another reason for the delay: the city issued a demolition order for the building -- that was recently rescinded. Williams also said the previous owner let the property go and fall into extreme disrepair.

Meanwhile, the property became a de facto housing unit for transients.

“When we talked last time, we kind of had a mess,” Rowe said. “The fence had holes in it and he’s repaired those. He’s actually secured a full-time security person on site who actually lives here 24/7. He has a camper, just keeping an eye on everything making sure the building is boarded up.”

Rowe says his contacts with Carlisle Senior Living have taken some measures to improve the property.

“They’ve done a much better job of keeping the first floor boarded up so we’re not having the people sneaking in and spending the night,” Rowe said. “We don’t have nearly the fire calls. We were having police calls nearly every day, fire calls, and I think that’s really subsided.”

Williams said the entire building has been gutted. A new roof was recently added to protect the inside from further deterioration. He said Carlisle has no intention of backing out of the project.

Rowe said everyone needs to be patient a bit longer, but warns the clock is ticking.

“We’re getting a little bit near the end of our rope, and we need to see some action and a plan we can kind of sink our teeth into,” he said.

Williams said the company has already sunk about $3 million into the project and will invest an additional $6 million to get the building renovated. He also said that once a clear title is attained, work on converting the old hotel can begin -- hopefully come spring.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.