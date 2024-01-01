We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

More than $44,000 worth of Legos stolen from sick kids

More than $44,000 worth of Legos were stolen from a Florida warehouse. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By WJXT staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - More than $44,000 worth of Legos meant for sick kids were stolen from a Florida warehouse.

V for Victory donates toys to children battling cancer.

Founder Paul Scott says all of the organization’s Legos were taken, and now they have to replace them.

“It’s a great program for the kids because it takes something that is all negative for most children, which is going getting chemo or getting a spinal or getting anything like that. It takes something it’s 100% negative, and it makes it a positive,” he said.

Scott says the organization started after his son was diagnosed with cancer.

“Because we as a family had the means that every time, you know, he had some sort of surgery or something like that, that we would go to Target afterwards and buy him a Lego set. It really changed the mindset of a lot of children and helped families because something that was so negative, you know, we’re able to slightly turn it into a positive,” he said.

Scott says the $44,000 worth of Legos would have gone to more than 400 children.

“Our average Lego set is around $100. So I believe that would be about 440 children who are going to go to 440 appointments that won’t get Legos,” he said.

There are no details on who may have stolen the Legos.

If you would like to help the organization, you can go to vforvictory.org.

Copyright 2024 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the countdown to 2024 is well underway, one Omaha restaurant is looking forward to a fresh...
Omaha restaurant feeling renewed, hopeful for 2024 despite near closure
Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.
Omaha Police make arrest in Friday night homicide
A New Year’s Eve tradition is back Sunday night -- Omaha’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks...
Omaha ringing in 2024 with New Year’s Eve fireworks: What you need to know
Dragons get big win same day as head coach passes away.
Storybook ending: Gretna hits buzzer beater for win same day head coach Brad Feeken passes
Lincoln Police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were on the scene.
One person dead after car found submerged in northwest Lincoln lake

Latest News

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says a Council Bluffs man is in jail accused of attempted...
Council Bluffs man arrested for attempted Fremont County burglary
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says it received nearly 1,200 more calls for service in...
Fremont Co. Sheriff’s Office releases end-of-year report for 2023
Omaha's CHI Health hospital system announced the city's first baby of 2024.
Omaha hospital welcomes first baby of 2024
More than $44,000 worth of Legos were stolen from a Florida warehouse.
More than $44,000 worth of Legos stolen from sick kids