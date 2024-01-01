Iowa falls to Tennessee 35-0 in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes failed to score in a tough 35-0 loss to Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl on News Year’s Day.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava had three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

The Iowa offense struggled to move the ball throughout the game, with three drives ended in turnovers, with quarterback Deacon Hill fumbling once and throwing two interceptions.

Marco Lainez took over at quarterback for Iowa in the fourth quarter after Hill’s second interception of the game, which was returned for a Tennessee touchdown. That score put the Volunteers up 28-0.

Lainez showed the Hawkeyes’ only offensive spark late in the game, and it came with his legs after pressure from the defense forced him to scramble for several first downs.

When Deacon Hill was pulled for Marco Lainez, the two quarterbacks were by each other's sides.



I noticed how Hill did not show his frustrations, he supported Lainez from the sidelines for the entire second half. Kirk Ferentz got emotional when I asked him about it. pic.twitter.com/XW3eYmxB6P — Jack Lido (@JackLido) January 2, 2024

Iowa punter Tory Taylor broke the record for most punt yards in a season with a 62-yard punt in the first quarter. Each additional punt has pushed his new record even higher.

