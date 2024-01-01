We are Local
Iowa falls to Tennessee 35-0 in Citrus Bowl

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks for a receiver during the first half of the Citrus Bowl...
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks for a receiver during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes failed to score in a tough 35-0 loss to Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl on News Year’s Day.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava had three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

The Iowa offense struggled to move the ball throughout the game, with three drives ended in turnovers, with quarterback Deacon Hill fumbling once and throwing two interceptions.

WATCH THE POSTGAME SHOW HERE:

Marco Lainez took over at quarterback for Iowa in the fourth quarter after Hill’s second interception of the game, which was returned for a Tennessee touchdown. That score put the Volunteers up 28-0.

Lainez showed the Hawkeyes’ only offensive spark late in the game, and it came with his legs after pressure from the defense forced him to scramble for several first downs.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor broke the record for most punt yards in a season with a 62-yard punt in the first quarter. Each additional punt has pushed his new record even higher.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

