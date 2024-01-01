We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

How to make your 2024 resolutions stick

Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s that time of year when we set out to make a better version of ourselves, but research shows many people give up on resolutions within weeks, sometimes even days into a new year.

From exercising more to eating better, if you are looking to make changes in the new year, you’re not alone. But bad habits can be hard to shift.

“Change is not like a light switch. It is a process,” said Susan Albers, a clinical psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Albers says the first way to help make resolutions stick is to be specific about your goals.

”Our brains love to know the direction that we are going. So instead of saying ‘I want to exercise more,’ make a specific goal such as 20 minutes of walking a day. This is going to make you much more successful in completing this goal,“ she said.

Albers says to also be realistic. Setting goals that are not sustainable can make resolutions fall flat.

”This is because we tend to set behaviors that are too different from where we are at at this very moment, anticipating obstacles. This is a helpful strategy for continuing resolutions,” she said.

Albers says stopping a behavior is harder than starting one. She says instead of trying not to eat junk food, try to set a goal to eat more fruits and vegetables.

She also suggests linking a new behavior to an existing one.

”For example, if you drink coffee every morning, but you want to start exercising, link the exercise to drinking the coffee. Have it be the very next behavior that you do,” she said.

Albers says it is always good to set resolutions with other people. Creating a goal list with your family can help keep everyone accountable, engaged, and help everyone stay on the same page throughout the year.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the countdown to 2024 is well underway, one Omaha restaurant is looking forward to a fresh...
Omaha restaurant feeling renewed, hopeful for 2024 despite near closure
Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.
Omaha Police make arrest in Friday night homicide
A New Year’s Eve tradition is back Sunday night -- Omaha’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks...
Omaha ringing in 2024 with New Year’s Eve fireworks: What you need to know
Dragons get big win same day as head coach passes away.
Storybook ending: Gretna hits buzzer beater for win same day head coach Brad Feeken passes
Lincoln Police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were on the scene.
One person dead after car found submerged in northwest Lincoln lake

Latest News

Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick
The Rivoli Theater opened back in 1920.
103-year-old movie theater in Seward raising funds to replace main projector
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says a Council Bluffs man is in jail accused of attempted...
Council Bluffs man arrested for attempted Fremont County burglary
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says it received nearly 1,200 more calls for service in...
Fremont Co. Sheriff’s Office releases end-of-year report for 2023