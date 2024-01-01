We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Fremont Co. Sheriff’s Office releases end-of-year report for 2023

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says it received nearly 1,200 more calls for service in...
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says it received nearly 1,200 more calls for service in 2023 compared with the year prior.(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says it received nearly 1,200 more calls for service in 2023 compared with the year prior.

FCSO reports 12,003 calls for service were made, compared with 2022′s 10,810.

Here’s a breakdown of 2023′s calls for service:

  • 289 accidents
  • 342 arrests (19 more than 2022)
  • 145 accident reports
  • 3,115 traffic stops
  • 458 citations
  • 766 written warnings
  • 530 criminal charges

Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the countdown to 2024 is well underway, one Omaha restaurant is looking forward to a fresh...
Omaha restaurant feeling renewed, hopeful for 2024 despite near closure
Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.
Omaha Police make arrest in Friday night homicide
A New Year’s Eve tradition is back Sunday night -- Omaha’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks...
Omaha ringing in 2024 with New Year’s Eve fireworks: What you need to know
Dragons get big win same day as head coach passes away.
Storybook ending: Gretna hits buzzer beater for win same day head coach Brad Feeken passes
Lincoln Police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were on the scene.
One person dead after car found submerged in northwest Lincoln lake

Latest News

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says a Council Bluffs man is in jail accused of attempted...
Council Bluffs man arrested for attempted Fremont County burglary
The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The...
New Iowa bill proposes making harsher penalties for swatting calls
Nebraska panel puts Pillen’s return-to-office order on hold
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
Pillen doubles down on Nebraska’s decision to opt out of $18 million in EBT funds