Fremont Co. Sheriff’s Office releases end-of-year report for 2023

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says it received nearly 1,200 more calls for service in 2023 compared with the year prior.

FCSO reports 12,003 calls for service were made, compared with 2022′s 10,810.

Here’s a breakdown of 2023′s calls for service:

289 accidents

342 arrests (19 more than 2022)

145 accident reports

3,115 traffic stops

458 citations

766 written warnings

530 criminal charges

