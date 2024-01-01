Fremont Co. Sheriff’s Office releases end-of-year report for 2023
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says it received nearly 1,200 more calls for service in 2023 compared with the year prior.
FCSO reports 12,003 calls for service were made, compared with 2022′s 10,810.
Here’s a breakdown of 2023′s calls for service:
- 289 accidents
- 342 arrests (19 more than 2022)
- 145 accident reports
- 3,115 traffic stops
- 458 citations
- 766 written warnings
- 530 criminal charges
