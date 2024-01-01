We are Local
Former Omaha dance studio co-owner back in court, avoids jail

Nicholas Murphy previously co-owned The Dance Authority in west Omaha.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last Thursday, Nick Murphy admitted in federal court in Omaha to violating terms of his pre-trial release.

He has been out since being indicted in September, awaiting trial on charges of sexual contact with a female minor.

One of those release conditions: He was only supposed to use a computer for work purposes. Monitoring software noticed something different in November.

“And isn’t it true that what he had accessed was in relation to fantasy football,” asked Supervisory U.S. Assistant Attorney Lecia Wright. Pre-trial Services Officer Caitlin Gates confirmed.

Nick Murphy, who played briefly in the NFL as a punter, has four young sons. His father, David, said it’s a family-only fantasy football league.

“If you knew his sons, they are avid, crazy sports fans,” David Murphy told the court. “And that was a way Nick and his kids had some common interaction.”

Murphy co-owned The Dance Authority studio at 180th and Harrison in west Omaha with his wife -- he now lives in Arizona. He’s staying with his father, who was required to monitor all of Nick’s online activity and supervise phone calls.

As part of a new order, the judge granted David Murphy as a third-party custodian -- meaning there are serious consequences if Nick breaks the rules again -- for both of them.

“It’s your belief he will be able to comply moving forward?” the government asked David.

He replied, “I absolutely do. Because my son is a trustworthy person. I know that he knows if he violates anything and I know about it and don’t report it immediately to everyone that I’m going to jail.”

Magistrate Judge Michael Nelson says he has serious concerns with Nick Murphy’s truthfulness when it comes to the conditions of his release and the excuses for using a phone, going online and taking his computer in for repair without notifying pre-trial services.

Judge Nelson said the reason he didn’t order him to jail until the summer trial is that his father will now pay the price if he breaks the rules again.

Another new rule for Nick -- he’s not allowed to use the internet at all and will have to get a flip phone.

