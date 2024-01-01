Dry and seasonal weather starts off 2024 before snow chances return

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The new year will start off in much the same way that 2023 ended: with pretty calm weather.

New Year’s Day gives us decreasing cloud cover with temperatures that end up in the mid 30s.

New Year's Day Forecast (WOWT)

Winds will stay pretty light throughout the day as well.

Some cloud cover will push back in as we get into the evening hours and sticks with us through the night, keeping us from dropping off too drastically.

Tuesday keeps some of that cloud cover around but temps will still climb into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Things stay dry through the work week with temperatures mostly in the 30s for highs.

Precipitation Chances This Week (WOWT)

Friday night is when our next chance for precipitation arrives as a system clips our area.

Friday Night Snow Chance (WOWT)

Better chances will be along and south of Interstate 80 but impacts look pretty minimal at this point.

Cloud cover looks to dominate the weekend with highs staying in the 30s.

A second, stronger system makes its way into the middle of the country to start next week.

A lot still needs to be hammered out with how this plays out, including the track of the system and what exactly it means for us.

At this point, it does look like snow is possible from Monday into Tuesday morning.

Possible Snow Early Next Week (WOWT)

It also looks likely that temperatures get colder for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s.

