Council Bluffs man arrested for attempted Fremont County burglary

RIVERTON, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says a Council Bluffs man is in jail accused of attempted burglary.

FCSO reports deputies were called to a Riverton home Sunday for a report of a masked man attempting to break in. Deputies identified the man, 40-year-old Daniel Troy Smith, of Council Bluffs, as the alleged suspect and arrested him.

Daniel Troy Smith, 40 (Fremont Co., IA Sheriff's Office)

A K9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics in a vehicle. Deputies found about 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine and about half a pound of suspected marijuana.

Smith was arrested for attempted third-degree burglary, along with a drug tax stamp violation, possession of meth, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $13,300 cash bond.

