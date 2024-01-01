Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 sports stories
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From a historic run for the Nebraska volleyball team to Terence “Bud” Crawford’s welterweight title win that wasn’t -- 2023 was full of memorable sports stories.
Here are the 6 Sports team’s Top 6 stories of the year:
6. Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season
Two running backs — Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson — and cornerback Dwight Bootle II were ruled out for the rest of the season in September after suffering injuries.
5. Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pitt, punches ticket to national championship
Nebraska made quick work of Pittsburgh in the NCAA Volleyball National Semifinals.
4. Nebraska falls to Texas in bid for NCAA national volleyball title
3. Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for women’s sports
A total of 92,003 people attended an August match between No. 4 Nebraska and the Omaha Mavericks inside Memorial Stadium.
2. How to watch Nebraska football at Maryland
The November matchup was streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.
1. Reports: Terence Crawford stripped of welterweight title on technicality
Bleacher Report said in November that a technicality apparently stripped boxer Terence Crawford of one of the titles celebrated in the streets of Omaha this summer.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.